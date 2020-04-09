First Assembly of God in Adelanto providing 250 Easter meal care boxes thanks to donation

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A $10,000 donation from sPower to First Assembly of God in Adelanto will allow the church to provide 250 Easter meal care boxes to the community including the elderly and disabled.

Pastor JJ Borja said, “Adelanto First Assembly of God is proud to partner with sPower to bring much-needed help in the city of Adelanto and appreciate their generosity towards Our city.”

The Adelanto church has committed to doing all they can to providing households with necessities during this pandemic.

“We’re so happy that sPower gave us the ability to provide Easter meals for our community,” stated Pastor JJ Borja.

Pastor JJ Borja was asked how long will they continue to provide care boxes to the residents of Adelanto, “We’re in it for the long haul. For as long as we are able to purchase and distribute food, we will.”

To date, Adelanto Firsts response team has been able to provide 450 care boxes to the city.

Church officials said a total of 250 additional care boxes, design to get households an Easter meal, with ham, 5 pounds of potatoes, green beans and a variety of canned goods, pasta and household items will be delivered and made available for pickup.

Easter Care Box help, taking place at Adelanto First Assembly of God, 11683 Rancho Road, Suite 4, Adelanto, CA 92301 on April 9, 2020 from 8am-5pm and April 10, 2020 from 9am-3pm.

More details about the event;

Pickups are by appointment only and available to residents of Adelanto at https://www.adelantofirst.org/book-now/

Disabled and Elderly should call the church at 760-383-1522

Those desiring more information for care boxes should text the keyword CityServe to 97000

Volunteers are needed today and tomorrow to help put the groceries into vehicles and deliveries. Click the following link to be a FOOD DELIVERY VOLUNTEER

sPower is a leading renewable energy Independent Power Producer. CityServe International is assisting in the response during the COVID-19 stay at home orders.