Firework Causes Major Damage to Victorville Home

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The aftermath of a firework that rocked a Victorville family’s home on New Year’s Eve has left them grappling with significant destruction after a firework exploded through their roof and into a bedroom.

The powerful explosion, which occurred at 10 p.m. on December 31, 2023, near the intersection of Via Del Lago and Cobalt Road, resulted in substantial damage to the property.

Matthew Sanchez, a member of the affected family, vividly described the experience. “We were all gathered downstairs for dinner when a loud explosion startled us, causing the entire house to shake,” said Sanchez. “Without hesitation, we rushed to find the source of the noise, as someone had spotted what seemed to be smoke, but was actually debris from the ceiling of my room.”

The explosive force of the firework caused a direct hole through the home’s roof and scattered roof shingles across the backyard, as revealed by a video clip. Click to view the YouTube video

Loose-fill insulation on the bedroom floor and a section of roof caved in due to the explosion further illustrated the extent of the damage.

Emergency response teams from the Victorville Fire Department and deputies from the Victorville Police Department promptly arrived at the scene.

However, the fire department stated they were unable to assist as the incident was not related to a fire and involved construction-related issues, Sanchez recounted.

Although no injuries were reported, the family, including two young children aged 4 and 2, and their mother, underwent medical examination due to exposure to fiberglass and debris.

In the aftermath, Matthew Sanchez stated, “The deputies said we didn’t need to evacuate the whole house, so we filed a report and insurance information. For now, we are gathering video footage from the neighbors, and once the investigation concludes, lawyers will be involved.”

This incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers associated with fireworks and the importance of using them responsibly.

In light of this, officials have emphasized the illegality of fireworks in Victorville and San Bernardino County, highlighting the associated fines and potential criminal charges for unsafe use.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department has increased vigilance in enforcing state and county firework laws to protect public health and safety.

Residents have been urged to report illegal fireworks to the authorities, as they pose risks not only of fires but also of injuries and trauma to individuals and animals.

In the wake of this destructive event, the affected family and the local authorities are reminding the public to prioritize safety and responsibility when it comes to fireworks, and to seek community fireworks displays as a safer alternative to personal use, when available.

Additionally, the San Bernardino County Fire Department offers safety tips for using “Safe and Sane” fireworks where permitted, emphasizing the necessity of adult supervision and adherence to safety guidelines.

For further information on fireworks safety, residents have been encouraged to contact the San Bernardino County Fire Department at 909-386-8400.

To report fireworks in Victorville, use the following link: Victorville Fireworks Report

For reporting illegal fireworks in unincorporated San Bernardino County, use this link: San Bernardino County Fireworks Report

*The article was updated to reflect the correct intersections.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.