Firefly Alpha rocket lights up Southern California sky – Did you see it?

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupSeptember 14, 2023

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Many residents of the Victor Valley witnessed bright streaks of lights in the sky after the Texas-based firm, Firefly Aerospace, launched the Firefly Alpha rocket into orbit carrying a payload for the US Department of Defense.

The contrail of the Firefly Alpha rocket was visible from California to Arizona after it lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in central California at approximately 7:27 p.m., September 14, 2023.

Vandenberg is located about 225 miles from the Victor Valley.

Firefly Aerospace was selected by the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) to provide Alpha launch services for the VICTUS NOX responsive space mission.

The goal of the program is to demonstrate the United States’ capability to rapidly respond to on-orbit needs during a conflict or in response to a national security threat.

Did you see it?

