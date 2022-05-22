All News
Firefighters working a brush fire in the Cajon Pass on Sunday
UPDATE @5:47 pm — The fire is now 100%c contained and due to more accurate mapping the wagon train fire is estimated to be 9-10 acres.
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Fire crews are working a vegetation fire in the Cajon Pass on Sunday.
The incident named the “wagon train” fire was reported at 12:05 pm, on May 22, 2022, along the northbound I-15 freeway near Kenwood Avenue and was estimated to be 15 acres.
Fire crews reported the fire was burning up a hillside with a moderate rate of spread and the potential of growing to 100 acres.
US Forest Service, Cal Fire, and San Bernardino County Firefighters arrived on scene and worked quickly to get the upper hand on the fire.
By 1:15 pm, crews reported the forward rate of spread had been stopped. Several helicopters arrived on scene and assisted with water and retardant drops.
CalTrans has the no. 6 and no. 7 lanes closed resulting in traffic through the area and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
