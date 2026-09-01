Firefighters Stop Brush Fire Along Summit Valley Road In Hesperia Monday Afternoon

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters stopped the forward progress of a brush fire along Summit Valley Road in Hesperia on Monday afternoon.

The incident, dubbed the Brittain Fire, was reported at about 5:05 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2026, along the 15200 block of Summit Valley Road.

According to initial radio traffic, the fire was estimated at approximately 2-3 acres and was burning in light, flashy fuels with a moderate rate of spread.

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Early radio traffic indicated the wind-driven fire could approach structures in the area of Halinor Street and Jenny Street if it continued spreading.

By approximately 5:23 p.m., firefighters reported that forward progress of the fire had been stopped, hose lines had been tied in, and the potential structure threat had been mitigated.

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Additional details regarding the final acreage or cause of the fire were not immediately available. This is a developing story. VVNG.com will update this article as additional information becomes available.

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