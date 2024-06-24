 
Firefighters Save Salvation Army Thrift Store in Hesperia from Blaze

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJune 23, 2024 | 11:22 pmLast Updated: June 23, 2024 | 11:22 pm
(photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire)

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Saturday night, the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a fire behind a business in the 16000 block of Main Street in Hesperia.

When firefighters arrived at 11:48 pm, they found a large pile of clothes and other debris burning next to the Salvation Army Thrift Store.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames outside but noticed the fire had entered the building’s walls.

(photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire)

Firefighters entered the building and found it filled with smoke. They worked efficiently to reach the interior walls and put out the remaining fire.

Crews stayed for about an hour to ensure the building was safe and removed the smoke.

Thanks to the quick response, the commercial building was saved, and no injuries were reported.

The incident was managed by a team of seven firefighters using one engine and one truck, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

The actions and response of the firefighters had a positive outcome, resulting in the preservation of the entire building. The cause of the fire was not disclosed.

(photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire)
(photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire)
(photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire)
(photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire)

