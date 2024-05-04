 
Firefighters Respond to Second Brush Fire This Week in Mojave River in Victorville

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 4, 2024 | 10:08 amLast Updated: May 4, 2024 | 10:08 am
brush fire in mojave river in victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — For a second time this week firefighters responded to a brush fire in the Mojave River in the City of Victorville.

The latest incident was reported at about 1:30 pm, on May 3, 2024, in the area of Stoddard Wells Road and the I-15 freeway. The same general area as the brush fire on Monday, April 30th that was quickly contained.

Gusty winds caused the relatively small fire to grow, prompting additional resources to respond to the incident. Black smoke from the fire was visible from several miles away.

Fire crews reported the fire was contained to a quarter acre just after 2:40 pm.

No injuries were reported and the official cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

