Firefighters Respond to Numerous Fourth of July Fires in the Victor Valley

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On the evening of the Fourth of July, fire departments across the Victor Valley were kept busy responding to a series of “vegetation” and “outdoor” fires.

San Bernardino County Fire, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Apple Valley Fire Protection District, and Victorville Fire Department worked diligently throughout the night.

According to the PulsePoint app, Victorville Fire alone received nearly 35 calls during this period, while the Apple Valley Fire Protection District managed about 13 calls from 2:15 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Here is a summary of the significant fires:

Cactus Fire : Reported at 8 p.m. near Highway 395 and Cactus Road in Victorville. The fire spread to 1.5 acres initially and was contained at 3 acres by 8:27 p.m.

: Reported at 8 p.m. near Highway 395 and Cactus Road in Victorville. The fire spread to 1.5 acres initially and was contained at 3 acres by 8:27 p.m. Pepperwood Vegetation Fire : Started at 8:28 p.m. south of Pepperwood Street in Victorville. It spread to 4 acres and threatened multiple structures. Firefighters successfully contained it by 10:56 p.m.

: Started at 8:28 p.m. south of Pepperwood Street in Victorville. It spread to 4 acres and threatened multiple structures. Firefighters successfully contained it by 10:56 p.m. Daisy Fire : Occurred at 9:39 p.m. in the 3700 block of Daisy Lane in Phelan. The fire was stopped in its tracks about 40 minutes later, after burning 8 acres.

: Occurred at 9:39 p.m. in the 3700 block of Daisy Lane in Phelan. The fire was stopped in its tracks about 40 minutes later, after burning 8 acres. Sonora Fire : Reported at 9:53 p.m. near Palmdale Road/Highway 18 and Sonora Road in Phelan. The fire affected 5 acres.

: Reported at 9:53 p.m. near Palmdale Road/Highway 18 and Sonora Road in Phelan. The fire affected 5 acres. Sunnyslope Fire: Reported just after midnight near Sunnyslope and Sahara roads. Firefighters stopped this fire before 12:30 a.m. Friday, with a couple of acres burned.

The Victorville City Annual Fireworks Display started approximately 40 minutes late. Although officials have not provided an official cause, many speculated that it was due to ‘technical difficulties’ or the lack of resources required by the Fire Marshall for the event to happen safely.

People setting off fireworks near the Adelanto Stadium reported multiple spot fires including one that threatened a recently constructed 3-story building across from the stadium.

Early Friday morning, VVNG asked residents to share their thoughts about the 4th of July celebrations around the Victor Valley. The post received near 800 comments and various opinions from both sides of the isle.

Tina Mizer commented, “I honestly think with all the fires that happened last night fireworks should be stopped because there was fires close to houses and it’s wrong the way people took advantage of illegal fireworks and they put them off in my sister’s apartment complex and it almost put the complex on fire people need to be more responsible.”

Daniel Amsbury commented, “I feel there was more people who lit more illegal fireworks all around it seem like this year. How they got them I don’t know. More locations got honor no fireworks and it seems more still lit them off? I feel if I did it I get busted. Where those around got away with.”

Harley Rose commented, “The fireworks in Adelanto were amazing! The whole city was lit up! All these people in here complain about the one month out of the year that the high desert comes together and enjoys life as a huge family, get over it! My husband at to be up at 12:30am for work this morning and was still up enjoying life with us lighting fireworks and enjoying the show. People need to lighten up and let others enjoy life! Everyone is so uptight these days, oh but I forgot it 2024 no one knows how to just live life anymore, just complain, cry and ruin things for others. HEY CITY OF ADELANTO I SAY LET’S MAKE IT BIGGER AND LOUDER NEXT YEAR AND ENJOY OUR INDEPENDENCE!!!!”

Kathy Arch commented, “Maybe if people would only set off what are considered “safe and sane” fireworks. It’s still a fire hazard, but maybe not as significant as all these fireworks we see people setting off to go up into the air. Those who are insistent can still celebrate and show their pride in America. Why does there right to celebrate this country’s independence have to endanger our communities and homes?”





