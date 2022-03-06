All News
Firefighters respond to a structure fire in Old Town Victorville on Saturday
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Victorville City Fire Department along with the Apple Valley Fire Protection District responded to a fire inside a vacant structure in Old Town Victorville.
It happened on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 12:25 pm, when dispatch received a call for a building from which smoke was coming out located on the corner of C Street and 11 Street, near the Victor Valley Memorial Park.
Firefighters showed up at the scene and worked quickly to stop and prevent the spread of the structural fire.
Despite the amount of smoke visible in the area, the fire was contained inside the building avoiding the spread and external structural damage.
Three fire units were utilized to control the fire coming from inside the building. The cause of the fire is unknown and it is under investigation.
