Firefighters respond to a structure fire at the former gentleman’s club in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire at the former gentleman’s club in Hesperia.

The fire was reported at about 12:37 am, on April 16, 2022, in the 14800 block of Bear Valley Road, near Cottonwood Avenue.

According to a tweet from SB County Fire, arriving units located heavy smoke and fire from a single-story boarded-up building, and firefighters went into the offensive attack.

The fire was knocked down and there was no damage reported to any of the nearby buildings.

Firefighters confirmed that a primary and secondary search of the structure was all clear.

VVNG member Danielle Elloweryson commented in the Facebook group and said homeless people had been getting into the building through a person-sized hole to the rear of the building. “This is the 2nd time it’s been on fire within 3 years. I think just needs to be demolished and fenced off,” she stated.

No injuries were reported by civilians or firefighters and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(photo courtesy of SB County Fire)

(photo courtesy of SB County Fire)

(photo courtesy of SB County Fire)

