Firefighters respond to a structure fire at the former gentleman’s club in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire at the former gentleman’s club in Hesperia.
The fire was reported at about 12:37 am, on April 16, 2022, in the 14800 block of Bear Valley Road, near Cottonwood Avenue.
According to a tweet from SB County Fire, arriving units located heavy smoke and fire from a single-story boarded-up building, and firefighters went into the offensive attack.
The fire was knocked down and there was no damage reported to any of the nearby buildings.
Firefighters confirmed that a primary and secondary search of the structure was all clear.
VVNG member Danielle Elloweryson commented in the Facebook group and said homeless people had been getting into the building through a person-sized hole to the rear of the building. “This is the 2nd time it’s been on fire within 3 years. I think just needs to be demolished and fenced off,” she stated.
No injuries were reported by civilians or firefighters and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
