Firefighters respond to a shed fire at Desert View Memorial Park in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters responded to a shed fire at Desert View Memorial Park Friday morning in Victorville.

It happened at about 6:41 am, on September 17, 2021, in the 11500 block of Amargosa Road.

Victorville City firefighters were dispatched to the call and reported a shed to the rear of a metal structure was fully engulfed. The fire created a column of black smoke that was visible from several miles away.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire and were able to keep it from spreading to another nearby shed and the metal structure.

The site of the fire appears to be the maintenance yard for the memorial park groundskeepers.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

