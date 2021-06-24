Firefighters respond to a fire inside the La Paz Townhomes in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Residents were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported after a fire broke out inside the La Paz townhomes in Victorville.

At about 9:12 am, on Thursday, June 24, 2021, Victorville City Fire responded to a commercial structure fire in the 14200 block of La Paz Drive.

As firefighters responded to the incident dispatch relayed additional information that a hospice patient was inside one of the units and unable to evacuate.

(photo by Gina Mahfouz)

Firefighters arrived on scene and reported heavy smoke and fire from the rear of a two-story multi unit apartment complex.

Firefighters entered into a rescue operation and ensured all residents were evacuated and accounted for. By about 9:30 am, firefighters reported the bulk of the fire was knocked down and there were no victims.

An upstairs unit was heavily damaged by the fire and an adjacent unit sustained heavy smoke damage. Crews requested to have all utilities cut to the building. The utility companies were requested to respond. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

** CLICK PLAY TO WATCH — (Video credit: Dominic Costalez)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.