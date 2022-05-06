All News
Firefighters rescue driver after crashing down a ravine along Mariposa Road in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Firefighters rescued a driver after he crashed down a ravine early Friday morning in Hesperia.
It happened on May 6, 2022, at about 4:11 am, along the 6000 block of Mariposa Road, north of Oak Hill Road, before the California Redwood Gazebos and Patio business.
For reasons still unknown, the vehicle left the roadway and was approximately 100 feet down in a wash on the east side of the roadway.
San Bernardino County Firefighters arrived and had to hike down the steep hillside to check on the vehicle and they located the driver.
Using a basket, firefighters used their strength to pull the injured driver back up to the roadway. The male shouted out in pain as he was placed onto a gurney and moved into an awaiting ambulance.
The Hesperia Police Department is handling the investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the station at 760-947-1500.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News4 days ago
Hesperia man charged in 16-year fraud scheme against his employer￼
-
All News5 days ago
Victorville Circle K employees threatened at gunpoint by a shoplifting suspect
-
All News4 days ago
Suspect arrested for kidnapping after a domestic disturbance in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Pedestrian hit on Highway 395 in Victorville, airlifted to hospital
-
All News3 days ago
Victorville Police attempting to locate a runaway juvenile
-
All News3 days ago
Parolee arrested in Apple Valley after deputy finds him with a loaded gun and marijuana
-
All News4 days ago
14-year-old hit by vehicle on La Mesa and Topaz in Victorville Monday morning
-
All News2 days ago
Authorities searching for runaway 15-year-old girl from Apple Valley