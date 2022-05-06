Firefighters rescue driver after crashing down a ravine along Mariposa Road in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Firefighters rescued a driver after he crashed down a ravine early Friday morning in Hesperia.

It happened on May 6, 2022, at about 4:11 am, along the 6000 block of Mariposa Road, north of Oak Hill Road, before the California Redwood Gazebos and Patio business.

For reasons still unknown, the vehicle left the roadway and was approximately 100 feet down in a wash on the east side of the roadway.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

San Bernardino County Firefighters arrived and had to hike down the steep hillside to check on the vehicle and they located the driver.

Using a basket, firefighters used their strength to pull the injured driver back up to the roadway. The male shouted out in pain as he was placed onto a gurney and moved into an awaiting ambulance.

The Hesperia Police Department is handling the investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the station at 760-947-1500.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.