Firefighters quickly knock down vehicle fire in the Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif.(VVNG.com) — Firefighters worked quickly to knock down a vehicle fire that spread into the vegetation Friday night in the Cajon Pass.
The fire was reported at 7:36 pm on November 27, 2020, along the northbound I-15, south of Oak Hill Road.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, a small four-door sedan was fully engulfed on the right shoulder with several occupants standing close to the vehicle.
The winds caused vegetation on a hillside near the vehicle to catch fire.
US Forest Service firefighters along with San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and worked quickly to knock down the car fire and get a handle on the vegetation fire that was contained to 1/4 acres.
A female adult and three juveniles from the vehicle were not injured.
