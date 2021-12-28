All News
Firefighters knockdown truck fire Tuesday morning in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a pickup truck caught fire Tuesday morning in Victorville.
It happened at about 8:00 am, on December 28, 2021, at the intersection of La Mesa and Margosa Roads.
Victorville City Fire responded to the incident and upon arrival located the truck fully engulfed. The fire was quickly knockedown and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
