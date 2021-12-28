Firefighters knockdown truck fire Tuesday morning in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a pickup truck caught fire Tuesday morning in Victorville.

It happened at about 8:00 am, on December 28, 2021, at the intersection of La Mesa and Margosa Roads.

Victorville City Fire responded to the incident and upon arrival located the truck fully engulfed. The fire was quickly knockedown and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.