Firefighters knock down truck fire on the northbound I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Fire crews worked quickly to knock down a truck fire in the Cajon Pass Thursday afternoon.
It happened on February 10, 2022, just before 2:30 pm, along the northbound I-15 freeway, south of Oak Hill Road.
Firefighters responded to the incident and located the tractor-trailer combination stopped along the right-hand shoulder with the cab fully engulfed.
According to a tweet from the San Bernardino National Forest, the fire extended into the vegetation where firefighters contained it at 1/10 acre.
The semi is registered to PH Trucking INC. out of Highland, CA, and was carrying food inside the trailer.
No injuries were reported and the US Forest Service firefighters assisted San Bernardino County firefighters.
