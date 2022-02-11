Connect with us

Firefighters knock down truck fire on the northbound I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass

Published

3 hours ago

on

semi catches fire in the cajon pass

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Fire crews worked quickly to knock down a truck fire in the Cajon Pass Thursday afternoon.

It happened on February 10, 2022, just before 2:30 pm, along the northbound I-15 freeway, south of Oak Hill Road.

Firefighters responded to the incident and located the tractor-trailer combination stopped along the right-hand shoulder with the cab fully engulfed.

truck fire on northbound 15 freeway in cajon pass
(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

According to a tweet from the San Bernardino National Forest, the fire extended into the vegetation where firefighters contained it at 1/10 acre.

The semi is registered to PH Trucking INC. out of Highland, CA, and was carrying food inside the trailer.

No injuries were reported and the US Forest Service firefighters assisted San Bernardino County firefighters.

truck fire 15 freeway cajon pass
(Photo by Karen Prudencio)

