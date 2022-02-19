Firefighters knock down truck fire on NB I-15 Bear Valley offramp

HESPERIA, Calif. ( VVNG.com) — Firefighters worked quickly to knock down a truck fire on the northbound I-15 in Hesperia.

It happened at about 6:11 pm, on Friday, February 18, 2022, along the Bear Valley Road offramp and involved a black Chevy Silverado pulling a trailer that was carrying a CanAm.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found the pickup with flames coming from the bed of the truck. The off-ramp was briefly shut down while the fire department worked on extinguishing the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

(Photo by Drew Rodriguez, for Victor Valley News)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.