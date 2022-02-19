All News
Firefighters knock down truck fire on NB I-15 Bear Valley offramp
HESPERIA, Calif. ( VVNG.com) — Firefighters worked quickly to knock down a truck fire on the northbound I-15 in Hesperia.
It happened at about 6:11 pm, on Friday, February 18, 2022, along the Bear Valley Road offramp and involved a black Chevy Silverado pulling a trailer that was carrying a CanAm.
Firefighters arrived on scene and found the pickup with flames coming from the bed of the truck. The off-ramp was briefly shut down while the fire department worked on extinguishing the fire.
No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.
