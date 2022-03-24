Firefighters knock down small brush fire Wednesday night in the Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Fire crews worked quickly to knock down a small brush fire Wednesday night in the Cajon Pass.

On March 23, 2022, at about 8:06 pm, dispatch received reports of multiple spot fires along the northbound I-15 freeway, near Kenwood Avenue.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, a tailpipe muffler sparked the roadside brush fires.

(credit: Nataly Gonzalez)

San Bernardino County Fire and U.S Forest Service firefighters responded to the incident and reported they had three small spot fires with the largest approximately 10×30.

Video sent to VVNG by Nataly Gonzales showed flames pushing upwards towards the hillside.

The no. 1 lane was closed while fire personnel worked to extinguish the fire and any hotspots.

CHP made contact with a vehicle just before the Highway 395 off-ramp. The driver cooperated with the officer before being allowed to leave.

