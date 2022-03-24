All News
Firefighters knock down small brush fire Wednesday night in the Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Fire crews worked quickly to knock down a small brush fire Wednesday night in the Cajon Pass.
On March 23, 2022, at about 8:06 pm, dispatch received reports of multiple spot fires along the northbound I-15 freeway, near Kenwood Avenue.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, a tailpipe muffler sparked the roadside brush fires.
San Bernardino County Fire and U.S Forest Service firefighters responded to the incident and reported they had three small spot fires with the largest approximately 10×30.
Video sent to VVNG by Nataly Gonzales showed flames pushing upwards towards the hillside.
The no. 1 lane was closed while fire personnel worked to extinguish the fire and any hotspots.
CHP made contact with a vehicle just before the Highway 395 off-ramp. The driver cooperated with the officer before being allowed to leave.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
AYSO soccer coach arrested for having sex with a 14-year-old in Redlands
-
All News7 days ago
Victorville City awards contract for phase one of Wellness Center Campus construction
-
All News6 days ago
2 suspects in custody after armed robbery at Metro PCS in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
3 suspected gang members arrested during a probation compliance check in Hesperia
-
All News5 days ago
Police recover stolen Harley Davidson in Victorville after a 911 call
-
All News3 days ago
73 arrested and over 156,000 marijuana plants seized during Operation Hammer Strike weeks 27 and 28
-
Featured6 days ago
Mojave River Academy window shot out during car-to-car shooting in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
Apple Valley Town Council to consider demolition of the prominent Hilltop House landmark