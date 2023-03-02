All News
Firefighters knock down shed fire Thursday afternoon in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters worked quickly and knocked down a shed fire at a residence in the Town of Apple Valley.
It happened on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at about 11:29 am, in the 21200 block of Sitting Bull Road.
The fire produced a large column of black smoke and several VVNG Facebook members including Scott R. reported hearing a big explosion.
Donna K. said she was in her backyard feeding her chickens and heard the explosion followed by the black smoke.
Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District responded to the scene and reported they had a fully engulfed shed extending to a nearby RV.
The fire was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported. A fire investigator was requested to help determine the cause of the fire.
Become a VVNG Member today! Join our newly launched community platform HERE or Visit My.VVNG.com
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Latest News
Donations needed for stranded San Bernardino Mountain residents
LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (VVNG.com) –Humanitarian help is needed for the San Bernardino Mountains. The historic blizzard which lasted seven days...
15 freeway emergency lane closures in Hesperia result in gridlock traffic on Thursday
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Emergency lane closures and traffic breaks resulted in gridlock traffic for motorists traveling on the I-15...
Firefighters knock down shed fire Thursday afternoon in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters worked quickly and knocked down a shed fire at a residence in the Town...
DUI driver arrested following a hit and run crash in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 32-year-old Hesperia woman is being held on a $250,000 bail after a DUI crash Wednesday...
Bomb threat at Department of Behavioral Health in Victorville prompts evacuations
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A bomb threat prompted the evacuation of the Department of Behavioral Health Thursday morning in Victorville....
Trending
-
15 freeway3 days ago
Man found dead inside overturned car underneath the I-15 freeway in Cajon Pass
-
All News4 days ago
19-year-old killed in Saturday night crash on Hesperia Road in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Victorville schools go on lockdown after reports of a man with a gun at VVHS
-
All News1 week ago
Victorville man held on $1 million bail after he was arrested for lewd and lascivious acts with a child
-
All News1 week ago
VVTA bus involved in an accident Thursday morning in Hesperia
-
All News6 days ago
Highway 138 near Wrightwood closed in both directions due to heavy snowfall
-
All News4 days ago
Black ice and accident prompt closure of Bear Valley Road bridge in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Semi truck overturned Friday night on southbound I-15 freeway in Victorville