Firefighters knock down shed fire Thursday afternoon in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters worked quickly and knocked down a shed fire at a residence in the Town of Apple Valley.

It happened on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at about 11:29 am, in the 21200 block of Sitting Bull Road.

The fire produced a large column of black smoke and several VVNG Facebook members including Scott R. reported hearing a big explosion.

(Photo by Scott Reidboldt)

Donna K. said she was in her backyard feeding her chickens and heard the explosion followed by the black smoke.

Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District responded to the scene and reported they had a fully engulfed shed extending to a nearby RV.

The fire was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported. A fire investigator was requested to help determine the cause of the fire.

(Photo by Scott Reidboldt)

