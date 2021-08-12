Firefighters knock down fire that spread into brush in Oak Hills

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Fire crews worked quickly to gain the upper hand on a fire that spread into vegetation Wednesday in Oak Hills.

At about 6:32 pm, on August 11, 2021, San Bernardino County Firefighters were dispatched to an unknown type of fire burning in the area o Edghell and Verbena Roads. The fire produced a thick column of black smoke visible from several miles away.

Arriving crews reported they had a residential structure fire with the house completely burned to the ground and fire spreading into the vegetation.

According to an SB County tweet, approximately two acres of brush were burning with multiple spots ahead of the fire and a structure threat. Crews worked quickly to stop the forward rate of spread and get hose lines around the fire. The structure threat was mitigated.

San Bernardino County Fire and CalFireBDU worked in unified command along with assistance from the San Bernardino National Forest.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

