Firefighters knock down garage fire in Hesperia and save several dogs￼

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Fire crews worked quickly to knock down a garage fire and save multiple dogs from a home Wednesday morning in Hesperia.

At about 9:55 am, on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, in the 16000 block of Cashew Street.

San Bernardino County Firefighters arrived on scene and found the attached garage of a single-family home engulfed with fire.

(photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire)

Fire officials said that moderate wind conditions initially contributed to fire growth and spread. The occupants confirmed that everyone had safely exited the structure, however, multiple dogs were still inside.

“As additional units arrived sufficient personnel were put in place to move into the structure to continue fire attack and conduct a primary search to confirm no additional people were in the home. Several dogs were found in the living space, they were secured with owners. ,” stated a news release.

Crews were successful in containing the fire to the area of origin with no smoke or fire damage sustained to the living space. Knockdown of the fire was achieved in approximately 25 minutes.

(photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire)

Three engines, one truck company, one chief officer, one medic ambulance, and one investigator, totaling 16 personnel from County Fire were assigned to the incident. Victorville City assisted with two engines.

No injuries to firefighters were reported or civilians. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the office of the Fire Marshal.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.