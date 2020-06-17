All News
Firefighters knock down brush fire along the I-15 freeway in Fontana
FONTANA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Fire crews worked quickly to knock down a brush fire that briefly threatened structures near the I-15 freeway in Fontana.
Just before 2:00 PM on June 17th dispatch received reports of white smoke in the Lyttle Creek area near Sierra Avenue and the I-15. At one point brush was burning dangerously close to homes prompting the request for a full aircraft response.
As of 2:30 PM, the fire is estimated to be 3-5 acres in size and the forward rate of spread has been stopped. Fire crews from several agencies are on scene assisting.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, Fontana Police requested CHP to shut down all traffic at Sierra and Lyttle Creek Road, just south of Glen Helen Parkway to the I-15.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
Hesperia man struck and killed by a vehicle in Fontana identified
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino Coroner Officials identified a pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle in Fontana last month, as Emil Crisan, a resident of Hesperia.
It happened on May 16, 2020, at about 1:04 AM in the area of Sierra and Summit Avenue.
Kevin Anderson, Spokesperson for the Fontana Police Department said, the pedestrian was walking or standing in the middle of the roadway when he was struck by a 2016 Dodge Challenger.
Crisan, a 26-year-old from Hesperia, succumbed to his injuries from the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The 35-year-old male driver from Rialto stayed at the scene and called 911 after the collision, officials said.
Deputies from the Fontana Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded to conduct the investigation and determined there were no suspected drugs or alcohol involved.
Emil’s twin sister, Aisha Crisan, told VVNG her family was just recently notified about her brother’s passing this week. According to Aisha, the coroner’s office had been unable to get in contact with anyone.
“My mother went and filed a missing person report and that’s when they told us he had passed,” stated Aisha. “They told us he was killed by a vehicle that date.”
Aisha said she searched for her brother at the beginning of May and found him last alive at West Valley Detention Center. “He had a very critical mental illness, he couldn’t contact us to pick him up he would always lose everything he possessed,” stated Aisha.
Aisha said her brother died 3-days before his 27th birthday and believes he was just trying to get home on foot. The family has launched a Gofundme campaign to help lay Emil to rest. Donations can be made via the following link: Memorial
The Fontana Police Department is handling the investigation and anyone with information should call 909-356-7140.
Pedestrian killed on Highway 138 Wednesday
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 138 early Wednesday morning.
On June 17, 2020, at about 3:46 AM first responders were dispatched to a vehicle versus a pedestrian on SR-138 near Lone Pine Canyon with CPR in progress.
CHP officials said a 20-year-old Phelan resident was driving a black 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe eastbound on SR-138, east of Mantoya Drive at approximately 60 mph when he collided with the female pedestrian that was running within the no. 1 lane.
San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the incident and pronounced a female deceased at the scene.
The pedestrian is a 25-year-old woman from Hemet, CA and her identity will be released by the San Bernardino County Coroners office pending next of kin.
The incident prompted authorities to temporarily shut down the no. 1 and 2 lanes eastbound lanes of the highway. All lanes were reopened just before 5:45 AM.
The collision is still under investigation, anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer M. Carrillo at the San Bernardino CHP Office at (909) 383-4247.
Hesperia Teachers to Hold Car Parade Wednesday Supporting Fair Contract Settlement
Educators Will Circle District Headquarters During Fact-Finding Hearing
HESPERIA, Calif.—Hesperia Teachers Association members will parade in their cars around Hesperia Unified School District Headquarters Wednesday morning in an effort to achieve a fair contract and stop the school district from continuing to engage in unfair labor practices.
The parade will go on from 9:30-10:05 a.m. during a fact-finding hearing where the union and school district are presenting their respective cases to a three-member panel who will subsequently issue a non-binding report and recommendation.
A major issue of contention is that the District has unilaterally tossed out a previously agreed to (April 21, 2020) settlement and offered the Association a new Last, Best, and Final proposal on May 5, 2020, unilaterally inserting its own language just 90 minutes before HTA was to take the original agreement to a meeting of its site representatives for review.
HTA has filed an Unfair Labor Practice charge with the California Public Employment Relations Board over unilateral changes to the collective bargaining agreement made by the District.
HTA and HUSD differ on subjects such as transfer language, internal substituting, adequate preparation time, and leave language. Both sides have previously agreed to a modest 1.5% salary increase, which other district employees have already received.
WHEN: Wednesday, June 17, 9:30-10:05 a.m.
WHERE: Hesperia Unified School District Headquarters, 15576 Main St, Hesperia
The Hesperia Teachers Association is affiliated with the 310,000-member CTA and the 3-million-member National Education Association.
