Firefighters knock down brush fire along NB I-15 freeway in Oak Hills

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Fire crews knocked down a brush fire along the northbound I-15 freeway on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at about 6:45 pm, on July 13, 2022, north of Oak Hill Road, along Mariposa Road.

San Bernardino County Fire Medic Engine 305 arrived on scene and firefighters jumped into action and quickly doused the fire.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Cal Fire engines arrived shortly after and together they stopped the forward rate of spread. The fire grew to about an eighth of an acre and was extinguished just before 8:00 pm.

The incident required California Highway Patrol officers to shut down a couple of lanes resulting in a backup of northbound traffic.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

