Firefighters knock down an RV fire burning in the yard of a Victorville home

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An RV in the yard of a Victorville home erupted into flames sending a column of black smoke into the clear blue sky on Thursday afternoon.

The residential structure fire was reported at about 4:02 pm, July 7, 2022, in the 16300 block of Cabrillo Drive near Seneca Road.

Firefighters with Victorville City Fire arrived on the scene they reported an RV was fully engulfed and the fire had spread to a nearby shed.

Southern California Edison was requested to expedite the response due to power lines down across the backyard and along the fence.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

