Firefighters knock down 3-acre brush fire in Lucerne Valley

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters quickly gained the upper hand on a brush fire burning in Lucerne Valley on Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported at about 12:40 pm, on July 3rd in the area of Desert View and Joshua Roads.

According to a tweet from Cal Fire BDU, the fire was initially reported to be a 1/2 acre with a moderate rate of spread prompting a full wildland response with aircraft on order. Crews worked quickly and placed a retardant line around the fire keeping it from spreading.

San Bernardino County Fire and the San Bernardino National Forest assisted. The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(photo Cal Fire BDU)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.