Firefighters in Hesperia quickly knockdown mobile home fire Wednesday morning

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in Hesperia Wednesday morning.

At about 10:16 am, on April 22, 2020, fire crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire inside the High Chapparal Mobile Home Park in the 8400 block of G Avenue.

Medic Engine 302 arrived within 5 minutes and found smoke and fire showing from the rear portion of a doublewide mobile home.

Battalion Chief Mike McClintock said, crews immediately deployed hose lines to limit the fire spread & mitigate the exposure to nearby mobile homes.

“Once additional units arrived on scene, crews coordinated ventilation and an interior fire attack to suppress the fire. The fire was knocked down in approximately 15 minutes,” stated McClintock.

Crews conducted a search of the mobile home and it came up clear.

McClintock said the mobile home was severely damaged by fire damage and is uninhabitable. No damage estimates were available at the time of the release.

San Bernardino County Fire responded with three engines, one truck, one medic squad, two chief officers, one ambulance and a fire investigator. Apple Valley Fire assisted with one engine.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Photo credit San Bernardino County Fire)

(Photo credit San Bernardino County Fire)

(Photo credit San Bernardino County Fire)

