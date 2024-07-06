Firefighters Halt 5-Acre Brush Fire at Mojave River Forks Regional Park

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A brush fire that erupted at Mojave River Forks Regional Park in Hesperia on Friday afternoon was quickly brought under control by firefighters after it burned through more than five acres of vegetation.

The blaze, dubbed the Mojave Fire, was initially reported around 6:05 p.m. near Highway 173 and Arrowhead Lake Road.

At first, the fire was contained to about two acres but rapidly expanded, driven by dry, fast-burning brush on both sides of the highway.

By 7 p.m., firefighters had effectively halted the fire’s forward progress. Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

The fire prompted officials to shut down both directions of Highway 173. Arrowhead Lake Road was closed at Ranchero Road during the firefighting operations.