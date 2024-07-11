Firefighters Extinguish Wednesday Night Blaze at Hesperia Smoke Shop

HESPERIA Calif. (VVNG.com) — Just after 10:00 pm, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, San Bernardino County Fire responded to a commercial structure fire in the 16000 block of Main Street in the City of Hesperia.

Upon arrival, Medic Engine 302 found a single unit charged with smoke and observed smoke coming from the eaves and attic space.

The affected occupancy was a smoke shop, which was closed at the time of the incident. Initially, firefighters had to force entry to gain access to the building.

Once additional firefighters arrived, crews moved inside and found a fire in the rear of the occupancy, which was an add-on portion of the building.

Truck crews assisted with vertical ventilation to the rear portion of the building where the fire was located. The fire was quickly knocked down, and minimal smoke damage was found throughout the entire business.

As a result of the fire response, Main Street had a hard closure between Fifth and Third Avenue as a supply line was stretched across both eastbound and westbound lanes. Fortunately, no injuries were reported to firefighters or civilians.

County Fire responded with four engines, one truck, one battalion chief, and one fire investigator, totaling 18 firefighters. Victorville City assisted with one engine. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.





