Firefighters extinguish structure fire on Kiowa Rd in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District responded to a residential structure fire Sunday night.

Just before 9:00 PM on July 19th fire crews were dispatched to the fire in the 10200 block of Kiowa Road, near Tussing Ranch, and located a single-story structure, fully engulfed with fire.

At about 9:22 PM the fire was reported to be out and crews assigned to the incident were starting to be released.

Southern California Edison was requested to respond to the incident. The cause of the fire is currently unknown and no injuries have been reported.

Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Photo courtesy of Apple Valley Fire Protection District)

