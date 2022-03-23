Firefighters discover large honey oil extraction lab while battling Lucerne Valley fire Tuesday night

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Firefighters battled a blaze in Lucerne Valley Tuesday night at a building being used as an illegal honey oil extraction lab, firefighters reported.

The fire broke out at 11:48 p.m., March 22, 2022, at a residence in the area of Chickasaw Road and Colby street in Lucerne Valley, which is between Old Woman Springs Road and Rabbit Springs Road.

(Google Maps)

Firefighters found a fully engulfed 3-bay metal garage that was threatening the main home, and some vegetation, scanner traffic reported.

During the initial search, a gas leak was detected, and multiple propane tanks were located in the fire, which posed a serious threat to firefighters.

Additionally, 8 containers filled with about 200 gallons each of some type of plant food was located on the premises, scanner traffic reported, along with a strong smell of marijuana.

Firefighters requested deputy assistance after they confirmed discovering a large honey oil extraction lab.

The extracted THC from the marijuana is used to produce a product commonly known as honey oil, which is a higher concentrated product than the traditional method of smoking the plant material.

Two large propane tanks were also reported to be off-gassing, prompting a response from the Hazmat Team.

Nearly half an hour after the fire began, firefighters continued to report heavy fire and smoke as the fight continued.

Crews were ordered to stand at least 30 feet away from the burning structure to avoid the immediate hazards.

Edison was also requested to the scene. This is a developing story, and no further information was immediately available.

