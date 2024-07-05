Firefighters Contain Storage Facility Blaze in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Thursday afternoon, firefighters responded to a structure fire at a storage facility in Victorville.

At approximately 1:28 pm on July 4, 2024, the Victorville City Fire Department was called to a commercial structure fire at the 12800 block of Bear Valley Road near Topaz Road.

Firefighters observed smoke coming from one of the storage units at the Bear Valley West Sel Storage. Shortly after, they reported that two units were on fire.

The crews acted quickly and managed to prevent the fire from spreading to a third adjacent unit.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.





