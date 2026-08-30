Firefighters Battling Wind-Driven Vegetation Fire In Mojave River In Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters are battling a wind-driven vegetation fire burning in the Mojave River near Stoddard Wells Road and the Interstate 15 freeway Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported at about 3:40 p.m. on August 30, 2026, and firefighters are currently working to contain the blaze.

Firefighters at the scene initially reported the fire at approximately 1 acre. The fire has since grown to approximately 5 acres and is burning in heavy fuels with a moderate to fast rate of spread.

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As crews continue working to contain the fire, firefighters have requested evacuations for all unhoused individuals living in the riverbed.

Additional resources have been requested to assist crews, including a water-dropping helicopter.

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This is a developing story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

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