Firefighters battling wind-driven fire burning close to homes in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters are battling a wind-driven fire burning close to homes along the Mojave River bottom in the Town of Apple Valley.

At about 11:50 AM on Monday, July 13, 2020, the Apple Valley Fire Protection District responded to a large smoke column in the area of Sitting Bull and Apple Valley Roads, near the Stone Brook Estates.

Fire crews on scene reported approximately an acre fire burning close to nearby homes.

Crews are working to stop the forward rate of progress and keep the fire away from homes. The head of the fire is in the riverbed between Ottawa and Sitting Bull.

At 12:16 PM Apple Valley FPD tweeted and said the fire is 1-2 acres with heavy fuels and strong winds. Units are making an aggressive attack at this time,” stated the tweet.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Apple Valley Fire Protection District)

