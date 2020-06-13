Firefighters battling a 2nd alarm vegetation fire in Oro Grande

ORO GRANDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters are battling a 2nd-alarm vegetation fire in Oro Grande Friday night.

Just after 8:00 PM on June 12th dispatch received reports of a vegetation fire in the 19900 block of National Trails Highway.

San Bernardino County fire reported 2 acres with medium to heavy fuel and slow rate of spread. Several nearby structures were threatened.

Fire crews have most of the fire knocked down and will remain on scene for an extended amount of time as they conduct mop-up efforts.

A thick black column of smoke from the fire was very visible from around the Victor Valley.

County fire has 3 water tenders, hand crews, and county dozer requested to the incident.

Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Photo by Anna Arensdorff)

