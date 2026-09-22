Firefighters Battle Residential Structure Fire On Verde Street In Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters battled a residential structure fire Monday evening on Verde Street near Hesperia Road in Victorville.

At about 5:10 p.m. on September 21, 2026, firefighters were dispatched to the reported fire across from Center Street Park.

Victorville City Fire crews arrived and found smoke and flames showing from a rear unit on the property. The property has a front unit and a separate unit to the rear.

ADVERTISEMENT

Firefighters worked quickly to contain the fire to the structure. Crews climbed onto the roof of the single-story building and cut ventilation holes to help release smoke and heat while firefighters worked to knock down the flames.

Animal Control was requested to respond due to several cats at the location.

ADVERTISEMENT

Verde Street was closed between Hesperia Road and Center Street while emergency crews worked at the scene. No injuries were reported.

According to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department media logs, the incident is being investigated under California Penal Code 451, the state law addressing arson.

ADVERTISEMENT

California Penal Code 451 defines arson as willfully and maliciously setting fire to, burning, or causing the burning of a structure, forest land or property.

VVNG has reached out to a Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman for additional information regarding the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community! ADVERTISEMENT Join 195,000+ Members in our Facebook Group

in our Facebook Group Follow our Facebook Page ( 200,000+ followers )

) Follow us on Instagram ( 250,000+ followers )

) Get updates on Twitter and TikTok

Watch exclusive videos on YouTube 🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com. ADVERTISEMENT

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!