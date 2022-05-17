All News
Firefighter suffers burns to hands while fighting a fire in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A firefighter sustained burns to his hands while battling a structure fire in the City of Victorville.
It happened on Monday, May 16, 2022, at about 6:35 am, in the area of D Street and Second Street.
Firefighters arrived at the location and found two mobile homes that were well involved. Firefighters initiated an offensive attack extinguishing the fire in both structures and protecting neighboring homes.
Public Information Officer Sue Jones said that while fighting the fire, the firefighter suffered burns to both of his hands.
“He was treated at the scene by our Victorville Fire Department paramedics and transported by AMR to a local burn center,” stated Jones. “Our firefighter was alert, stable, and in good spirits. Before being transported to the hospital, he was able to contact his family.”
The firefighter is expected to make a full recovery and return to work soon.
The cause of the fire and the factors that contributed to the injury are under investigation.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
Woman arrested after stealing another’s identity to purchase a vehicle in Victorville
-
All News7 days ago
Man buying used vehicle on OfferUp robbed at gunpoint in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Attempted murder suspect shoots at deputies and helicopter in Apple Valley
-
All News7 days ago
Youth baseball coach arrested in Hesperia for downloading and distributing child pornography
-
All News6 days ago
Woman burned with hot water in Barstow, boyfriend arrested
-
All News4 days ago
Woman killed in crash on Highway 18 and Central Road in Apple Valley
-
All News3 days ago
2 people airlifted after rollover crash on NB I-15 freeway in Hesperia
-
All News5 days ago
Big Bear man arrested for Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography, additional victims sought