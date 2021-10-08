All News
Firearms, marijuana, and narcotics seized during search warrant in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 35-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested following a search warrant where authorities seized guns, narcotics, marijuana, and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash.
On Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department, with the assistance of the Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), served a search warrant at two residences located in the north end of Apple Valley.
“During the service of the search warrant, multiple firearms, illegal narcotics, packaging material, and $253,000 in cash was located. In addition, over 150 marijuana plants were seized. The suspect, Mohammed Zaman, was located at a residence and arrested without incident,” stated the release.
The Town of Apple Valley has an ordinance prohibiting commercial cannabis activity, which includes growing more than six marijuana plants at a residence. Additional information can be found in the Apple Valley Municipal Code in Chapters 9.29 and 9.36.
Zaman was booked into High Desert Detention Center for possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of marijuana for sale, cultivation of marijuana over six plants, committing a crime while out on bail, and possession of a firearm when prohibited by the court.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy D. Vallejo at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
