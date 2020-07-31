Firearms and rare coins seized during search warrant in Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Barstow Police arrested two suspects and seized rare coins, several firearms, and a jig used for converting them into “ghost guns”.

On July 29, 2020, at approximately 3:34 P.M., Barstow detectives served a search warrant at the residence of Jace Criado on the 28000 block of Bonanza Road.

As detectives were knocking on the front door of the residence, 38-year-old David Tippett attempted to leave out the back door, stated officials. Tippett was stopped by detectives and was later found to have an outstanding felony warrant for H&S 11378 – Possession of Methamphetamine for Sale.

During the search of the residence, detectives located multiple rare coins that had been stolen during a home invasion robbery that occurred on the 1100 block of Borrego Drive on July 13, 2020.

Detectives met with the victim of the home invasion robbery and the victim positively identified the coins as their property that was stolen during the robbery. “Additionally, detectives seized drug paraphernalia, a firearm with a large capacity magazine, a firearm with a destroyed serial number and a jig for converting 80% lower receivers into functioning firearms, also known as “ghost guns”, stated the release.

Tippett was later booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto for his outstanding warrant. Criado was later booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto for PC 496(a) – Possession/Receiving stolen property.

Barstow Police said this is the second arrest associated with the home invasion investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone with further information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Thomas Lewis at 760-255-5187. People with information regarding the home invasion robbery who wish to remain anonymous can contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME or at wetip.com.

“A ghost gun is a term for a privately-made firearm that lacks commercial serial numbers or other identifying marks. The term is used mostly in the United States by gun control advocates, gun rights advocates, law enforcement, and some in the firearm industry.” *Wikipedia

