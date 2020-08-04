Fire restrictions increased in San Bernardino National Forest

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. – It’s midsummer on the San Bernardino National Forest, and with temperatures rising, the vegetation drying and wildfires increasing in both frequency and size, fire managers are taking action to the threat by further restricting campfires, smoking and recreational shooting.

The following will be effective on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, until winter conditions allow them to be lowered again:

Campfires are now prohibited at Yellow Post Sites and are only allowed at open family campgrounds. You are, however, allowed to have a fire ring, stove, or lantern that runs on gas fuel and has a shut off valve, provided you have obtained your California Campfire Permit.

Barbecues in Forest Service-provided grill stands will continue to be allowed at Jenks Lake, Applewhite, Lake Fulmor, Lake Hemet and Fuller Mill Creek picnic areas

Smoking is now only allowed inside your vehicle or at open developed campgrounds.

Discharging a firearm is no longer allowed anywhere in the forest except for when hunting and at the three shooting ranges that operate under a special use permit with the forest: Big Bear Valley Sportsman Club, Arrowhead Fish and Game range and the Lytle Creek Firing Line.

There is a mandatory federal court appearance for any citation given for violating fire restrictions. There is a maximum fine of $5,000 and/or up to six months imprisonment, or $10,000 and/or one year for an organization.

Remember, fireworks are always prohibited in addition to dispersed campfires, such as a ground fire within a visitor-created rock ring.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.