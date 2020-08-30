All News
Fire near Hilltop House Sunday in Apple Valley contained
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A vegetation fire along Bass Hill was quickly contained by firefighters Sunday afternoon.
Apple Valley Fire Protection District personnel responded to the blaze at 2:53 p.m. with assistance from the Victorville City Fire Department, and they were able to stop the forward rate of spread by 3:35 p.m.
The fire scorched several acres before it was fully contained, according to scanner traffic reported.
San Bernardino County Firefighters were also busy working a separate vegetation fire that burned nearly 60 acres in Lucerne Valley.
Both fires remain under investigation, and no injuries have been reported.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Police arrest Victorville man, 35, accused of raping 15-year-old girl
-
All News3 days ago
2-year-old stabbed multiple times in Victorville airlifted
-
All News3 days ago
Hesperia father arrested for murder, DUI in motorcycle crash that killed his daughter
-
All News6 days ago
Police looking to return property stolen from a storage facility in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Water truck exiting D Street in Victorville overturns and lands on train tracks
-
All News4 days ago
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on Del Norte Dr in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Man crashes quad into van parked at Johnny Carino’s in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
57-year-old blind man stabbed, suspect arrested for attempted murder