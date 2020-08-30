Fire near Hilltop House Sunday in Apple Valley contained

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A vegetation fire along Bass Hill was quickly contained by firefighters Sunday afternoon.

Apple Valley Fire Protection District personnel responded to the blaze at 2:53 p.m. with assistance from the Victorville City Fire Department, and they were able to stop the forward rate of spread by 3:35 p.m.

The fire scorched several acres before it was fully contained, according to scanner traffic reported.

San Bernardino County Firefighters were also busy working a separate vegetation fire that burned nearly 60 acres in Lucerne Valley.

Both fires remain under investigation, and no injuries have been reported.

