Fire erupts in Summit Valley area in Hesperia on Saturday



UPDATE – As of 7:45 pm the fire has grown to 283 acres in size. Crews from the ground and air continue to work on perimeter control, containment lines & structure protection.

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Fire crews are busy fighting a fast moving wind driven brush fire in Summit Valley.

The fire was reported at about 6:00 pm on Saturday, June 15, 2024, near Highway 173 and Summit Valley Road.

According to the latest update, as of 6:30 pm the fire was 10 acres. Gusty winds are quickly fueling the fire and pushing the smoke towards Apple Valley/ Lucerne Valley.

According to unconfirmed reports, the fire was possibly started due to fireworks that were being set off at a home near Lake Arrowhead Road.

Crews have requested a hard road closure at Ranchero Road and Lake Arrowhead Road.

Firefighters are also busy fighting another fire in LA County towards Lancaster and drift smoke from that fire has already started to make its way towards the city of Adelanto.

This is a developing story and will be updated as it becomes available.





