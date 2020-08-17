Fire crews respond to Monday morning brush fire in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Fire crews are working to extinguish a half acre brush fire burning in the Mojave Riverbed Monday morning in Victorville.

The fire was reported at about 10:00 AM on August 17th along the I-15 freeway near the Shady Oasis Kampground on Stoddard Wells Road.

A small column of gray and black smoke was visible as firefighters worked to make access to the fire. Firefighters have put a line around the fire and the foreword rate of spread on the fire has been stopped. Fire crews will remain on scene for at least two-hours for mop up efforts.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Hugo C. Valdez -VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.