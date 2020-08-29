All News
Fire crews respond to a brush fire on Saturday in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish a fire that spread to several outbuildings and vegetation on Saturday afternoon.
The fire was reported at about 12:45 PM on August 29, 2020, in the 9500 block of Manzanita Street in Apple Valley.
Arriving crews located multiple out buildings burning along with a quarter acre of vegetation burning.
An AMR unit was requested to respond for a woman with smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
