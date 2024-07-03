Fire Crews Quickly Contain Small Brush Fire Monday Afternoon in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Monday afternoon, fire crews promptly managed a small brush fire in the City of Hesperia.

The incident, named the Arrow Fire, was reported at 2:27 pm on July 1, 2024, near Highway 173 and Arrowhead Lake Road, close to the previously affected area of the Hesperia Fire.

The fire was moderate in spread, affecting medium fuels with a light wind present. Initially, aircraft assistance was requested as there was potential for the fire to grow to 10-15 acres.

However, multiple fire units responded swiftly to the location and successfully halted the forward progress of the fire within 30 minutes. Any additional resources that were en route were subsequently canceled.

In total, the fire affected 4 acres, along with a small 1/4 acre spot fire north of Highway 173 that was quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.





(Scroll Down To Comment)