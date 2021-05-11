All News
Fire crews battling brush fire in the Cajon Pass Tuesday
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Fire crews are fighting a brush fire on the northbound I-15 freeway near the Cleghorn exit in the Cajon Pass.
The fire dubbed the blue incident was reported at 11:37 am, on May 11, 2021, and has already scorched 15 acres.
According to initial reports, the fire started along the shoulder of the freeway and the flames were quickly pushed uphill. Air support is assisting firefighters on the ground as they work to fight the fire.
CalTrans is on scene and started a hard closure of the no. 3 and no. 4 lanes. CHP has closed the northbound Cleghorn on-ramp and northbound Cajon Blvd at Kenwood.
Traffic in both directions is slow moving as motorists travel through the area.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
