Fire crews battling 25-acre brush fire burning in the Cajon Pass

UPDATE @ 8:30 PM – The San Bernardino National Forest is reporting the fire has grown to 185 acres, and 10% containment. There are still no evacuations at this time, however, the road into Lytle Creek is only open to residents. Approximately 230 personnel are assigned to the incident.

UPDATE @ 4:40 PM — The fire is now 50 acres with a moderate rate of spread acres and a potential rate of spread of 200-300 acres.

—original article—-

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Fire crews are keeping busy fighting a brush fire in the Cajon Pass, west of the I-15 freeway Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at about 3:25 PM on July 29, 2020, in the area of Keenbrook Rd and Cajon Blvd or more commonly known as old Route 66.

According to initial reports, the fire dubbed the #BrookFire, is 25 acres with a moderate to rapid rate of spread with strong winds reported in the area. The fire has a potential of 50-100 acres, prompting a second-alarm response.

The U.S. Forest Service has taken the lead on the incident and San Bernardino County Fire along with Calfire BDU are assisting. Air support is currently overhead assisting with firefighting efforts and additional type-1 air tankers have been requested to respond.

The smoke from the fire is currently not affecting traffic along the I-15 freeway and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Authorities have requested a hard closure on Old Cajon Blvd and Keenbrook Road for an unknown duration.

