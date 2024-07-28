Fire Contained to Garage of Two-Story Home Saturday Night in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Earlier this evening, at approximately 7:38 PM, firefighters from the San Bernardino County Fire District responded to multiple reports of a possible structure fire in the 14000 block of Greta Court.

Upon arrival, the firefighters discovered a working garage fire at a two-story single-family residential home.

Firefighters determined the fire to be offensive, enabling them to enter and quickly clear the home of any potential occupants. While searching for occupants was the primary objective, other priorities included limiting the fire’s spread within the home and attic space to contain it within the garage.

Thanks to the integrity of the firewall, the fire was successfully confined to the garage. Most of the damage, including heat and smoke, was isolated to the garage.

One occupant was medically evaluated on the scene but declined ambulance transport to the hospital.

In response to the first alarm, the County Fire District deployed three engines, one truck company, and one battalion chief, totaling 14 firefighters. The effort was further supported by one engine from the Victorville City Fire Department.

To assist the affected household, which includes four adults and several pets, the Red Cross was called to provide necessary support. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the County Fire Marshal.

(photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire) (photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire) (photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire) (photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire)





