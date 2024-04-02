Fire Breaks Out in Hesperia Home, Firefighters Rescue Cats

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a garage fire in a Hesperia neighborhood and helped rescue several family cats.

The incident occurred at about 1:17 pm, on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in the 14300 block of Primrose Place.

Upon their prompt arrival, fire crews were met with noticeable smoke billowing from the attached garage of a single-story residence.

(photos courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire)

The teams launched into action, executing their rehearsed offensive strategy to subdue the fire. Lines were rapidly deployed to confront the burgeoning flames as firefighters made entry into the smoke-laden home.

Inside, crews discovered that the garage’s contents had ignited, leading to a quick spread of fire throughout the space. The fire was intense, but additional firefighters were summoned to combat the ever-changing conditions.

Simultaneously, as some crew members tackled the inside blaze, others took a vertical approach, making their way to the roof. Their mission: to cut through and create ventilation.

This collaborative maneuver was crucial, allowing smoke to escape, clearing the view, and diminishing the heat for their colleagues inside.

(photos courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire)

Among the debris and turmoil, the firefighters found and rescued several cats from the engulfed property. Subsequently, animal control services were called to the scene to care for the displaced pets and offer support to the owners.

The operation was an all-hands effort, drawing upon resources that included three engine companies, one truck company, and a battalion chief. In total, 14 brave personnel from the county faced down the flames, with additional support lent by the City of Victorville Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the county office of the fire marshal. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among firefighters or civilians.





