Fire agencies in San Bernardino County unite to ensure uninterrupted service during COVID-19

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — In their ongoing effort to best serve the public during the COVID-19 crisis, San Bernardino County fire agencies have joined forces. Strategies most commonly seen when battling large wildfires are being used to tackle this new threat.

On Friday, March 6, San Bernardino County Fire Protection District activated its Incident Management Team (BDC-IMT-1) to identify a plan to manage exposed and/or sick members of its agency, to ensure responders have necessary personal protective equipment (PPE), and to maintain consistent communication with its cooperators.

“After seeing the impact that COVID-19 has had on communities affected in previous weeks, multiple fire agencies throughout San Bernardino County united with the goal of maintaining uninterrupted service to the citizens of our county. BDC-IMT-1 has now expanded its mission to incorporate 18 cooperating agencies making the BDC-IMT a regional incident management Team,” stated a County Fire news release.

COVID-19 has the possibility of affecting a significant portion of the fire and EMS workforce.

In response, eighteen separate fire agencies are now united to ensure consistent service regardless of jurisdiction.

As the virus establishes itself within our county, citizens may see fire apparatus from other departments responding in their communities and even firefighters from different agencies on the same engine company. This will be an example of this partnership most visible to the public, stated officials.

“This is a collaborative effort that we have used effectively in numerous natural disasters,” says Kathleen Opliger, San Bernardino County Fire Deputy Chief of Operations, and Incident Commander for XBO-IMT-1. “COVID-19 is different from fires or floods in that it is a hazard that simultaneously threatens both the public and our first responders.”

The following fire agencies are coordinating in the countywide response plan:

San Bernardino County Fire Protection District Morongo Valley Fire Apple Valley Fire District Ontario Fire Department Barstow Fire Department Rancho Cucamonga Fire District Big Bear Fire Authority Redlands Fire Department Cal Fire – San Bernardino Unit Rialto Fire Department Chino Valley Fire District Running Springs Fire Department Colton Fire Department San Manuel Fire Department Loma Linda Fire Department Victorville Fire Department Montclair Fire Department Yermo Fire Department

