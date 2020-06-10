Fingerprint helps police ID victim in decades-old cold case homicide

MOHAVE COUNTY — After over 30 years, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said a fingerprint from a cold case homicide helped them to identify a man found dead in the Colorado River and are asking for the public’s help in locating his family.

Monday morning the sheriff’s office shared the information on its Facebook page and said back on October 30, 1986, a male adult was located deceased in the Colorado River near Topock.

An autopsy revealed the man died as a result of a gunshot wound to the back of the head and until recently, he was unable to be identified, officials said.

“Our Special Investigation Unit, which is made up of volunteer retired law enforcement, resubmitted the unidentified man’s fingerprints for identification,” stated the post. “On February 6, 2020, the male subject was identified as David Michael Lorenzen.”

The special investigation unit has been unable to locate and or make contact with Lorenzen’s family to make next-of-kin notification. A search revealed Lorenzen was born in Torrance, CA, but may also have ties to Oregon and Tennessee.

Sheriff’s officials released Lorenzen’s high school yearbook photo from South High School in Torrance, CA in 1973 along with two photos of Lorenzen’s tattoos.

Anyone who may know or have information about possible family members of David Michael Lorenzen is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or call at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#86-7235.

(Photo: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office//Facebook)

